Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Citigroup

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They set an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.23.

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.40. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 17.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,614,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,738,000 after purchasing an additional 543,389 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 33.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 187.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 58.5% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 231,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 85,551 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $154,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

