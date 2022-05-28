PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,430,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,147 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.25% of PepsiCo worth $595,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 440,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,553,000 after buying an additional 135,394 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 97,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 59,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 128,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,259,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 288.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 24,114 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,713,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,636,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.10 and a 200-day moving average of $168.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.61 and a 52-week high of $177.62.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.56.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

