PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,285,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,904,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,293,622,000 after acquiring an additional 763,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $400,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Guggenheim raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.56.

In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,713,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,636,570. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.61 and a 1 year high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

