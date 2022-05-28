PEPS Coin (PEPS) Price Tops $0.0287 on Top Exchanges

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 28th. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $1,583.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 89% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005659 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000439 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00133360 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 44.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

