People s United Financial Inc. Sells 223 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total value of $882,003.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $10,473,539.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total value of $135,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,928 shares in the company, valued at $948,672.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,762 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,245 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $517.89.

NYSE:GWW opened at $490.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $496.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $494.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.16 and a 12 month high of $529.91.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.07% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 30.67%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

