People s United Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $90.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.37 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.64. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.21 and a 12 month high of $171.91.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $460.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.14 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BFAM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.13.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

