People s United Financial Inc. Has $527,000 Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,466 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Fortinet from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Fortinet from $362.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.29.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.10, for a total transaction of $2,240,980.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,860.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total value of $411,349.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,954,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,758,412.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,569 shares of company stock worth $3,565,203 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock opened at $297.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.98, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.21. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.67 and a 52-week high of $371.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $308.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $954.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.45 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 67.94% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

