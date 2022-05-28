People s United Financial Inc. Has $455,000 Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $12,610,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 209,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $5,607,578.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,577.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 570,071 shares of company stock worth $18,597,017 over the last three months. 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HAIN opened at $26.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $48.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.02.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $502.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.57 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HAIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Cfra lowered their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

