People s United Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 7,980 Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,006.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $59.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.65. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $54.55 and a 1 year high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

