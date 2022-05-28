Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 292.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 1,294.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems stock opened at $50.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.07 and a beta of 1.11. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.50 and a 52-week high of $143.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.52. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is -16.67%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PEGA shares. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 8th. Loop Capital cut shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.70.

Pegasystems Profile (Get Rating)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.