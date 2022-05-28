Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pear Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pear Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.83). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.61). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pear Therapeutics.

Get Pear Therapeutics alerts:

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PEAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pear Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

Shares of Pear Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $3.90. 328,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,472. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.68. Pear Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $14.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEAR. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Pear Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.66% of the company’s stock.

Pear Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pear Therapeutics (PEAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pear Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pear Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.