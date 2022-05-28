Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC opened at $33.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.98 and a 200 day moving average of $34.96. The company has a market cap of $611.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $38.60.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.09). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.73%.

In other news, Director Steven A. Kass acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.11 per share, with a total value of $31,110.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,657.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter D. Horst bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.49 per share, for a total transaction of $78,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,603.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 242.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 36,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

