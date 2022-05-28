PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in May

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PCCWY stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.32. 6,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,455. PCCW has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $5.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.39.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.3346 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.62%.

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

