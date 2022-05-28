Patient Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Patient Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,000. Patient Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Karuna Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 241,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. ARCH Venture Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,586,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,056,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $534,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KRTX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $178.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $202.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.00.

Shares of KRTX stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $107.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,926. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.26 and a 12-month high of $161.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.23.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by $0.15. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.45, for a total value of $992,661.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 3,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.81, for a total value of $457,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,325.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,996 shares of company stock worth $2,806,208 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

