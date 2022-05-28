Patient Capital Management LLC Takes $4.97 Million Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Patient Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 161,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,972,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

NYSE VNT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,503,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,698. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.91 and its 200 day moving average is $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $21.95 and a twelve month high of $37.08.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $748.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.84 million. Vontier had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 102.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 2.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Vontier from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.78.

In related news, CFO David H. Naemura bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $194,225.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Vontier (Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.