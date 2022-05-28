Patient Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 270,575 Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Patient Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 270,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,118,000. Ovintiv accounts for about 2.6% of Patient Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the third quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 481.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 1,099.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on OVV shares. CIBC upped their price target on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.62.

OVV traded up $2.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,897,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,359,297. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 3.17. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $105,798.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,817,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,204 shares of company stock worth $1,143,308 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ovintiv (Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.