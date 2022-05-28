Patient Capital Management LLC Makes New $6.81 Million Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Patient Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 65,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,809,000. Fiserv comprises approximately 2.0% of Patient Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,057,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 14.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Fiserv by 282.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 61,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 45,249 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.28.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $2.08 on Friday, hitting $101.37. 2,734,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,648,460. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $119.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 67,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.96 per share, for a total transaction of $6,367,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,214,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,879,876.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 612,575 shares of company stock worth $57,795,360 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

