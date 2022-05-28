Patient Capital Management LLC Invests $8.02 Million in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Patient Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 290,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,015,000. Bausch Health Companies makes up about 2.3% of Patient Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Patient Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Bausch Health Companies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,158,000. BloombergSen Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,905,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,825,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 10.9% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 7,536,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,899,000 after buying an additional 741,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 20.6% in the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,956,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,325,000 after acquiring an additional 505,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of NYSE:BHC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.87. 4,973,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,612,810. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day moving average is $22.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.62. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $32.54.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 649.29% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $84,624.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 6,338 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $150,971.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,668 shares of company stock valued at $378,570. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

