Patient Capital Management LLC Invests $10.68 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Patient Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,676,000. Alphabet comprises about 3.1% of Patient Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,854,059,000 after purchasing an additional 39,437 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.1% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 36.0% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 110,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $315,614,000 after acquiring an additional 29,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,312.41.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $90.48 on Friday, reaching $2,246.33. 1,893,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,485.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,682.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total value of $44,159.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,282 shares of company stock worth $21,681,939 in the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

