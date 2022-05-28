Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Partners Group from CHF 1,753 to CHF 1,461 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Partners Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Partners Group from CHF 1,800 to CHF 1,725 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,593.00.

PGPHF stock opened at $1,112.50 on Wednesday. Partners Group has a twelve month low of $966.20 and a twelve month high of $1,833.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,147.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,370.38.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

