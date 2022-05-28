PARSIQ Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $419,742.00 (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 27th. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $18.79 million and approximately $419,742.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000416 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.14 or 0.00216924 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000164 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003162 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $547.72 or 0.01911959 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.63 or 0.00330341 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000179 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PRQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 157,828,048 coins. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

