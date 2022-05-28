ParkinGo (GOT) Price Hits $0.0439 on Top Exchanges

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0439 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 31.4% lower against the dollar. ParkinGo has a market cap of $885,627.53 and $70.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,995.17 or 1.00031182 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00032649 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00015242 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000065 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001037 BTC.

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

