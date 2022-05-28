ParkinGo (GOT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $73.00

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $890,770.54 and $73.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ParkinGo has traded 46.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for $0.0442 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,624.73 or 0.99922728 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00032291 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00014691 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000067 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000972 BTC.

About ParkinGo

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.