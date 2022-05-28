Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,152,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,523 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.90% of Parker-Hannifin worth $366,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3,068.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 196,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,936,000 after acquiring an additional 190,265 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 343,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,947,000 after acquiring an additional 45,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 58,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,298,000 after buying an additional 19,416 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.71.

Shares of PH stock traded up $4.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $272.72. 472,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,315. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $253.33 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The company has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $275.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

