Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Invests $1.86 Million in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 188,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPACU. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 20,057 shares during the period.

Shares of GPACU stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

