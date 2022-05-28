Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Invests $1.02 Million in Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 102,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. owned approximately 0.57% of Iron Spark I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISAA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Spark I in the third quarter worth $88,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Spark I in the third quarter worth $269,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Spark I by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Spark I in the third quarter worth $878,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Spark I in the fourth quarter worth $2,366,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Spark I alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ISAA opened at $9.89 on Friday. Iron Spark I Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

Iron Spark I Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company is intends to focus on the businesses in the consumer sector. Iron Spark I Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Spark I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Spark I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.