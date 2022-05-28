Pallapay Hits One Day Volume of $243,805.00 (PALLA)

Pallapay (PALLA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One Pallapay coin can now be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pallapay has a market cap of $9.84 million and approximately $243,805.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pallapay has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 45% against the dollar and now trades at $374.69 or 0.01295678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.22 or 0.00509082 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00032657 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Pallapay Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 743,546,427 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Buying and Selling Pallapay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pallapay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pallapay using one of the exchanges listed above.

