Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) Short Interest Update

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 481,800 shares, a drop of 59.5% from the April 30th total of 1,190,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Palisade Bio stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 649,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,757. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23. Palisade Bio has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $4.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.63.

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palisade Bio will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PALI. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Palisade Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Palisade Bio by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 28,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palisade Bio by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 37,033 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palisade Bio by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

PALI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Palisade Bio in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palisade Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral therapies that target serious diseases associated with the breakdown of the mucosal barrier protecting the gastrointestinal tract. Its lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor tranexamic acid intended to inhibit digestive enzyme activity and preserve gut integrity during intestinal stress caused by reduced blood flow to the intestine, infections, and surgery.

