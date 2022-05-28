Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) Short Interest Update

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 481,800 shares, a drop of 59.5% from the April 30th total of 1,190,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Palisade Bio stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 649,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,757. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23. Palisade Bio has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $4.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.63.
Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palisade Bio will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.
PALI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Palisade Bio in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palisade Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.
About Palisade Bio (Get Rating)
Palisade Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral therapies that target serious diseases associated with the breakdown of the mucosal barrier protecting the gastrointestinal tract. Its lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor tranexamic acid intended to inhibit digestive enzyme activity and preserve gut integrity during intestinal stress caused by reduced blood flow to the intestine, infections, and surgery.
