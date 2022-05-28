PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, an increase of 104.3% from the April 30th total of 13,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PainReform during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PainReform in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in PainReform during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PainReform during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PainReform by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRFX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.88. 4,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,917. PainReform has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $7.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.29.

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.

