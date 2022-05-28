Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.63.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCRX. StockNews.com began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (down from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Anthony Molloy sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total transaction of $1,719,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,171. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total value of $662,346.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,955,474. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 284.4% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 19,918 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 929,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,950,000 after purchasing an additional 135,927 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 140,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after acquiring an additional 56,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PCRX traded up $2.26 on Friday, hitting $64.44. 276,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,902. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.87 and a 200-day moving average of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Pacira BioSciences has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $82.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.19). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $157.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pacira BioSciences (Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.