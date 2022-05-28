Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.88

Shares of Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.88 and traded as low as $10.35. Pacific Valley Bancorp shares last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 2,000 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average is $10.87. The stock has a market cap of $41.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Pacific Valley Bancorp alerts:

About Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK)

Pacific Valley Bancorp provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, agriculture related businesses, non-profit organizations, professional service providers, and individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings and money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.