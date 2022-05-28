Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFHO) Short Interest Update

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the April 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PFHO traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,404. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.35. Pacific Health Care Organization has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85.
Pacific Health Care Organization Company Profile (Get Rating)
