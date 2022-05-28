Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oyster Point Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of OYST stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. Oyster Point Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $21.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average of $10.69.

Oyster Point Pharma ( NASDAQ:OYST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.73) EPS. Research analysts expect that Oyster Point Pharma will post -6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,030,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after buying an additional 51,502 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,925,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases in the United States. The company's product candidate is TYRVAYA, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

