Oxygen Hits Market Capitalization of $3.23 Million (OXY)

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for $0.0905 or 0.00000316 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Oxygen has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. Oxygen has a market cap of $3.23 million and $511,390.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000174 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Oxygen

Oxygen (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 9,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 35,702,139 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

