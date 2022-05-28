Oxen 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $410,518.00 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001438 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Oxen has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $24.44 million and approximately $410,518.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,060.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,791.05 or 0.06163222 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000281 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00017397 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.99 or 0.00216763 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $178.78 or 0.00615209 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $175.99 or 0.00605618 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00078369 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 58,488,059 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

