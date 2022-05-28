Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Owlet Baby Care Inc. provides digital parenting platform aims to give parents real-time data and insights to help parents feel more calm and confident. Owlet Baby Care Inc., formerly known as Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Owlet from $2.50 to $3.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

OWLT stock opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average of $3.23. Owlet has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The company has a market cap of $503.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owlet will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Owlet by 2,299.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Owlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Owlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Owlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Owlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 37.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owlet (Get Rating)

Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include Smart Sock, a baby monitor to track an infant's oxygen levels, heart rates, and sleep trends; Dream Sock, an app to assist children for better sleep; Cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere; and Dream Lab, an interactive online platform that assists families in building healthy sleep habits.

