Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,751 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $6,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth $56,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 88.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 186,210 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 47.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 29,628 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 26.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 47.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 260,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 84,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Gwendolyn M. Bingham sold 7,600 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $268,432.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,538.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:OMI opened at $35.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.46. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.
Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.
