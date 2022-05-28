Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,751 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $6,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth $56,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 88.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 186,210 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 47.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 29,628 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 26.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 47.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 260,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 84,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

In other news, Director Gwendolyn M. Bingham sold 7,600 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $268,432.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,538.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

OMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Owens & Minor to $58.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

NYSE:OMI opened at $35.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.46. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Owens & Minor Profile (Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.