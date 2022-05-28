OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on OPGN. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of OpGen from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OpGen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Get OpGen alerts:

NASDAQ:OPGN opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. OpGen has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $3.72. The firm has a market cap of $26.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average is $0.91.

OpGen ( NASDAQ:OPGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.19). OpGen had a negative net margin of 680.36% and a negative return on equity of 72.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts predict that OpGen will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of OpGen in the third quarter valued at about $744,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in OpGen during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in OpGen by 46.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 18,090 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen during the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of OpGen by 229.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 28,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

OpGen Company Profile (Get Rating)

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.