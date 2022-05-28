OpenOcean Price Tops $0.0384 on Exchanges (OOE)

OpenOcean (OOE) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. During the last week, OpenOcean has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One OpenOcean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0384 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenOcean has a total market cap of $5.75 million and $831,600.00 worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OpenOcean alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,503.31 or 0.05209405 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.42 or 0.00510843 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00032531 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008902 BTC.

OpenOcean Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenOcean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

