Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.70.

OTRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $13.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $9.00 to $1.30 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of OTRK stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.93. 1,326,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,179. Ontrak has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average of $3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $36.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.46.

Ontrak ( NASDAQ:OTRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.04. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 76.31% and a negative return on equity of 80.10%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Analysts expect that Ontrak will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Arik Hill purchased 25,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $36,515.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,409.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 46.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTRK. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ontrak by 331.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 632,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 485,905 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Ontrak by 979.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 474,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 430,979 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Ontrak by 8,831.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 323,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 326,758 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ontrak by 116.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 318,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 171,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Ontrak in the third quarter valued at $1,176,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

