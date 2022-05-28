OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Stock Rating Lowered by Stephens

Stephens downgraded shares of OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OCX. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $1.80 to $1.40 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OncoCyte from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.90.

Shares of OCX stock opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. OncoCyte has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $103.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.87.

OncoCyte ( NYSEAMERICAN:OCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 877.80% and a negative return on equity of 52.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OncoCyte will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other OncoCyte news, Director Cavan M. Redmond purchased 40,000 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 6,125,252 shares of company stock valued at $8,137,390 in the last 90 days. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 14,416 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in OncoCyte during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in OncoCyte by 14.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

