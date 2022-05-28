Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Omega Therapeutics Inc. is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Omega Therapeutics from $30.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omega Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ OMGA opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. Omega Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $31.41. The company has a current ratio of 15.23, a quick ratio of 15.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $121.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMGA. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $49,897,000. CHI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $19,904,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $18,061,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $9,952,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 852,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 509,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform is designed to coopt nature's operating system by harnessing the power of epigenetics, the mechanism for gene control and cell differentiation. The company is developing omega epigenomic controller (OEC) candidates to up-regulate the expression of HNF4a, a transcriptional master regulator as a potential way to restore liver-cell function in patients suffering from chronic liver diseases; to control the expression of genes that have been strongly linked to cell-growth inhibition in patients with diabetes and other conditions to restore the capacity for corneal regeneration; to down-regulate expression of the CXCL1, 2, 3, and IL-8 gene cluster; to control expression of genes implicated in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis to halt or reverse disease progression and improve disease outcomes; to down-regulate the expression of SFRP1, a protein that inhibits hair growth; and to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer.

