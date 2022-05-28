Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 98.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 625 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 52,400 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 82,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,724,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $572,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $264.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $276.34 and its 200-day moving average is $310.14. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.17.

About Old Dominion Freight Line (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.