Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Sells 5,053 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,053 shares during the quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marathon Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.1% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after acquiring an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% in the third quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 208,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,603,000 after buying an additional 47,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

In related news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $181.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.09 and its 200-day moving average is $171.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $476.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

