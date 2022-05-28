Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Reduces Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd lowered its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,622 shares during the period. Sony Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

NYSE SONY opened at $92.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $79.94 and a 12-month high of $133.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

