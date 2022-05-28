Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Reduces Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd cut its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 91.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,350 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 47,265 shares during the period. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 324.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $134.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.54 billion, a PE ratio of 59.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

