Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Buys Shares of 4,000 Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBSW. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 388.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 930,399 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 130.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,818,000 after buying an additional 771,289 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 46.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,421,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,883,000 after buying an additional 771,164 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,654,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,287,000 after acquiring an additional 504,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 387.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 593,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 471,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.
SBSW opened at $13.12 on Friday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.71.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBSW. Zacks Investment Research cut Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.90 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.58.
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.
