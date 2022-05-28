Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Buys Shares of 30,000 Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after buying an additional 605,094 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Alcoa during the third quarter worth about $253,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period.

Shares of AA stock opened at $64.50 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.00 and a 200-day moving average of $66.63.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.07. Alcoa had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 10.61%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AA. B. Riley decreased their target price on Alcoa from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Argus increased their price objective on Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alcoa from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.83.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

