Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Buys Shares of 272,000 Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 272,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,000. Pretium Resources accounts for approximately 1.1% of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd owned 0.14% of Pretium Resources as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PVG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 142,459 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,781,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,951,000 after acquiring an additional 113,807 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 813,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 269,821 shares during the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVG opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. Pretium Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average of $14.43.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pretium Resources in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

