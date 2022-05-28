Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) is Key Square Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Key Square Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 369,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 611,740 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum makes up about 4.4% of Key Square Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Key Square Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $10,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OXY. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.4% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,855,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $587,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,528 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,330,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,057 shares in the last quarter. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $44,429,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 308.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,860,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 608.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,468,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OXY. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.84.

Shares of NYSE OXY traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.86. 20,827,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,753,367. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $71.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.06. The stock has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.94.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 5,867,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.10 per share, with a total value of $335,012,437.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 142,240,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,121,910,737.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub purchased 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 6,783,083 shares of company stock worth $387,503,934 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

